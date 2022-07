Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.