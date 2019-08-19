Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with sore elbow

Senzel was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Padres with a sore left elbow.

He was hit on the elbow by a pitch in Sunday's game, and while he did not leave that contest, it's possible he was dealing with significant swelling Monday. Phillip Ervin shifts to center field, Jose Peraza shifts to left field and Freddy Galvis enters the lineup as the second baseman.

