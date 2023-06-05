site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-nick-senzel-scratched-with-sore-knee-878778 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with sore knee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Senzel was scratched from the Reds' lineup Monday due to right knee irritation, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel was a late scratch from a game last week with the same injury. He should be considered day-to-day at this point. T.J. Hopkins entered the lineup Monday in Senzel's place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read