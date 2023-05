Senzel was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to right knee soreness, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kevin Newman will fill in at third base and bat seventh against the Red Sox and right-hander Brayan Bello. Senzel should be considered day-to-day until there is an updating suggesting otherwise. He went 4-for-11 with four RBI during the Reds' three-game weekend series at Wrigley Field.