Reds' Nick Senzel: Second base possible
Senzel (shoulder) is not a candidate to move to third base while Eugenio Suarez is out, but it's possible he could move to second base, with Mike Moustakas shifting over to third, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds have emphasized that they haven't yet decided what to do with Senzel, in part because he only started throwing on January 13th. "I'll leave it to (manager) David (Bell) to communicate with Nick and figure out what to prepare for and how he wants to allocate the playing time," said Dick Williams, the Reds' president of baseball operations. "But we have talked about the fact that he's a talented guy that can do different things. We owe it to him, at some point, to tell him what to prepare for this year."
