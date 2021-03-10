Senzel homered for the second time this spring on Tuesday night, this time against the Dodgers' Josiah Gray, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think it took him a game or two just to settle in, which is normal," Reds manager David Bell said after the game. "... It's going to be fun to watch him really get into the flow of playing a lot."

The Reds are really giving Senzel ample opportunity for regular playing time, suggesting that the "full-time" if not necessarily "everyday" center fielder label is legit.