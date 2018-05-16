Senzel (vertigo) will head to the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona to resume baseball activity, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel was initially placed on the 7-day DL at Triple-A Louisville due to vertigo near the beginning of last week and hasn't appeared in a game since May 3. Following a few weeks void of any activity, Senzel appears to be feeling better and will start to gradually work his way back up to speed. Over 22 games this season, Senzel is hitting .271/.351/.459 with three home runs and seven RBI.