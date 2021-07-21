Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that he expects Senzel (knee) to play both center field and shortstop when he likely begins a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds' decision not to make shortstop a priority this offseason has come back to haunt the team; converted third baseman Eugenio Suarez was a flop at the position defensively before shifting back to the hot corner in early May, and Kyle Farmer (.650 OPS on the season) has been largely unproductive since taking over as the everyday shortstop. Senzel has played only one career game at shortstop during his time in the minors, but his athleticism should at least make him a superior defender at the position compared to Suarez. In addition to making sure Senzel's knee responds well to work in the outfield during his rehab assignment, the Reds will see if he can hold his own at shortstop, the position that would probably represent his clearest path to an everyday role once he's eventually activated. Before the knee injury surfaced, Senzel had been seeing most of his work at second and third base after Tyler Naquin locked down the center-field job following his hot start to the season at the dish.