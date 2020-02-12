Reds' Nick Senzel: Shoulder feels good

Senzel has reported early to camp (the Reds officially report Thursday) and said that his shoulder feels good, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel is coming off a season where fell short of heightened expectations, though he held his own before injuring his shoulder. The Reds have to figure out Senzel's place in the lineup and the field following the acquisitions of Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama and Nick Castellanos, so the more he can get on the field early in spring training the better.