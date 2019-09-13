Reds' Nick Senzel: Shut down for season

Senzel has been diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will be shut down for the rest of the season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel hadn't seen the field in over a week, and the Reds finally announced the extent of the injury Thursday evening. It's unclear at this time whether he'll require surgery, but his 2019 campaign has come to an end. He slashed .256/.315/.427 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI and 14 stolen bases over in 104 games.