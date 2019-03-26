Reds' Nick Senzel: Sidelined with ankle sprain
Senzel will be in a walking boot for a week or two after spraining his right ankle in a minor-league game Monday.
The injury will likely prevent the Reds from calling Senzel up immediately after securing an extra year of team control. He'll be out of the boot by the time that day passes, but he'll still need time to get back into game shape. If the Reds are serious about wanting him to work on his defense in center field, he'll need at least a handful of minor-league games once he's back on the field, further pushing back his timeline. He'll still have a good shot to spend the bulk of the season in the big leagues, but his maximum number of at-bats takes a hit with this injury.
