Senzel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Senzel will take a seat for the second day in a row and the third time in four games after going just 1-for-13 at the dish since returning from the injured list earlier this month. With Will Benson swinging a hot bat thus far in June, he appears to have the edge over Senzel for the final spot in the Reds' everyday outfield for the time being.