Senzel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Though Senzel isn't known to be dealing with an injury, he'll remain on the bench for a second game in a row after he was left out of the starting nine for Saturday's 3-2 win. Senzel's benching appears to be performance-related, as he's gone hitless in 16 at-bats over the Reds' last six games. Tyler Naquin will make another start in center field in place of Senzel.