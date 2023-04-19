Senzel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Upon returning from the injured list last Thursday, Senzel proceeded to start in each of the Reds' last six games, moving between center field and third base. Senzel batted just .190 over those contests, and though he'll take a seat in the series finale, the 27-year-old still looks like he'll receive a trial in a near-everyday role while Spencer Steer (knee) is day-to-day and while Joey Votto (biceps/shoulder) remains on the injured list.