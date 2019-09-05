Reds' Nick Senzel: Sits with sore shoulder

Senzel (shoulder) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Phillies.

He was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness, but was available off the bench, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. While he can hit, manager David Bell said Senzel won't be able to play center field for a couple days. Michael Lorenzen will get a start in center field while batting seventh.

