Senzel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Senzel will take a seat for the series finale, one day after he and Tommy Pham were involved in a collision in the outfield during Tuesday's 10-5 loss. Pham ended up exiting the game early with a left hand injury, but Senzel stayed in and played all nine innings and finished 0-for-3 at the dish. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is feeling any lingering effects of the collision a day later, so his absence from the lineup Wednesday may just be precautionary due to the quick turnaround for the game, which begins at 12:35 p.m. ET.