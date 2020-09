Senzel is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel returned from a month-long stay on the injured list for undisclosed reasons to start the afternoon contest, going 0-for-3 at the plate. It's no surprise to see that he won't be asked to start twice in one day immediately upon his return. Brian Goodwin will start in center field in his absence.