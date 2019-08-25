Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting in second straight game
Senzel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel sat out Saturday's 14-0 loss in what was believed to be a maintenance day, but his absence from the lineup for a second consecutive contest suggests that an injury may be in play. Manager David Bell should shed more light on his decision to keep Senzel on the bench later Sunday, but Phillip Ervin will be called upon to make a second straight start in center field.
