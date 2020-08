Senzel (groin) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Senzel left Friday's contest with a tight left groin and will sit for at least one game. It's not clear how much time he's expected to miss, but with an off day coming up Monday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sit Sunday as well in order to get three straight days of rest. Phillip Ervin starts in center field in his absence.