Senzel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

In addition to plating two runs in Saturday's 5-4 win, Senzel has also recorded a pair of hits in both of the first two games of the series with the Rays, lifting his season average to .262. Though Albert Almora will get a look in center field in Sunday's series finale, Senzel still looks like the Reds' preferred option at the position.