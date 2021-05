Senzel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Senzel yet yet to really get going at the plate this season, hitting .252/.323/.315 with one homer in 124 plate appearances. He's also been successful in just two of his seven attempts to steal. He'll hit the bench after starting two straight games at third base, with Eugenio Suarez shifting to the hot corner and Kyle Farmer starting at shortstop.