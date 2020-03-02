Reds' Nick Senzel: Slated to DH on Thursday

Senzel (shoulder) will serve as the designated hitter Thursday against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Senzel is on track to make his Cactus League debut Thursday after being slowed early in camp while recovering from September shoulder surgery. While this is an encouraging sign for Senzel, his availability for Opening Day will likely hinge on how he progresses in his throwing program over the next few weeks. It's worth noting that the 24-year-old is optimistic he'll be ready to go for the start of the season after throwing on back-to-back days for the first time this spring. "I have a good feeling that I should be ready to go for Opening Day," Senzel said Monday.