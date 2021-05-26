The Reds announced Wednesday that Senzel will require arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to left knee inflammation, and the issue is apparently more serious than the team initially anticipated. Manager David Bell described the surgery as a "clean-up" but said that the Reds won't have an official timetable for Senzel's return until the procedure is complete, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Jonathan India should serve as Cincinnati's primary second baseman while Senzel is out.