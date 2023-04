Senzel went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Rangers.

Senzel drove in the Reds' first run with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He'd add another RBI in Cincinnati's six-run eighth before scoring on Jake Fraley's double. Senzel had been stuck in a 1-for-18 slump prior to Tuesday's contest. He's now slashing .200/.273/.225 with a stolen base through his first 44 plate appearances this season.