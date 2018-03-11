Reds' Nick Senzel: Starting at shortstop
Senzel will make his third start of the spring at shortstop Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds are exposing Senzel to shortstop because they are more than happy with Eugenio Suarez at third base. There's a good chance Senzel reaches the majors this season and having a position other than third base to play will enable him to get consistent at-bats.
