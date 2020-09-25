Senzel is starting in center field and batting seventh Friday against the Tigers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old had been fading into a reserve role but is now starting for the second time in the past three games. Brian Goodwin appeared to take over the primary job in center field, but he's been on the bench for the past three games, two of which were against right-handed starters. Senzel has struggled since coming off the injured list Sept. 14, going 1-for-18 with three strikeouts.