Reds' Nick Senzel: Starting Saturday

Senzel (dizziness) is starting at home against the Rockies on Saturday and batting sixth.

The 24-year-old returns to the Reds' lineup after experiencing dizziness and being removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers. Since the All-Star break, he's recorded a slash line of .361/.439/.528 with one steal in 11 games.

