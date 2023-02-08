Senzel (toe) has spent most of the offseason wearing a walking boot, and it's unknown if he'll be ready for the start of the 2023 season, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel missed the final few weeks of the year after he fractured a toe in his left foot in September. He's undergone two surgeries on the toe, as the first operation was unsuccessful. The former second-overall selection slashed .231/.296/.306 with five homers in his 420 plate appearances in 2022, but despite his struggles at the plate, he has a chance to be a regular for the Reds if he's healthy enough to be on the field.