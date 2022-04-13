Senzel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians. He stayed in the game after colliding with Tommy Pham in the outfield in the third inning.

Pham was forced to leave the game as a result of the collision, though fortunately Pham's X-rays were negative. Senzel has been spectacular in center field in the early going this season, but he's batting .118 with a .294 OPS after Tuesday's 0-for-3. If there's any lingering soreness following the collision, manager David Bell could use it as an excuse to give Senzel a day off.