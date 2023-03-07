Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Senzel (toe) still isn't running at 100 percent, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel has been hitting and playing defense in both the outfield and infield during daily workouts at Reds camp, but he won't be exposed to live action until his running program is fully where it needs to be. The 27-year-old is still working back from multiple surgeries to repair a toe fracture in his left foot and seems questionable for Opening Day at this point. He'd probably have to start appearing in Cactus League games before mid-March to make it happen.