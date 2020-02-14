Reds' Nick Senzel: Still rehabbing shoulder
Senzel (shoulder) is hitting but is still rehabbing his shoulder when it comes to throwing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
While Senzel should be ready for Opening Day, he's going to start spring training a little behind. "Nick is still going through his process," manager David Bell said. "I wouldn't say take it easy, but with the throwing, he's still on a program. He's actually kind of picking the throwing program back up today or tomorrow. He's another guy that's on pace and on target for Opening Day. He's swinging. He'll be able to have at-bats, obviously running and doing all the drills in the outfield as normal, but the throwing process will be a little bit slower than the other guys."
