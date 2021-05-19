site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-nick-senzel-still-sidelined-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Nick Senzel: Still sidelined Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Senzel (knee) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Senzel will be out of the lineup for a second straight game due to knee soreness. Jonathan India will start at second base and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read