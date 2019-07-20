Reds' Nick Senzel: Still sitting Saturday

Senzel (hamstring) remains on the bench Saturday against St. Louis.

Senzel hasn't played since leaving Wednesday's game against the Cubs with a hamstring injury. The Reds didn't expect him to require a trip to the injured list at the time, but he's now sitting for the third straight contest. Jesse Winker will again slide to center field, with Josh VanMeter starting in left.

