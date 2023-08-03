Senzel started at third base and went 0-for-4 with three errors in Wednesday's 16-6 loss to the Cubs.

Senzel's usage has picked up recently as a result of Jonathan India (foot) landing on the injured list, but the player presumed to be a trade chip at the deadline remained with the Reds. The influx of youth has marginalized Senzel, who told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he loves the organization but would like more playing time, something that could have occurred had he been traded. "I'm at a different point in my career than the younger guys we have on our team because I'm getting paid year-to-year now," Senzel said, referring to the two more years under club control. "With that, I need at-bats; I need the innings; I need the games played." Senzel is slashing .231/.306/.376 over 248 plate appearances.