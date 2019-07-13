Reds' Nick Senzel: Strikes out twice in return

Senzel (ankle) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

The center fielder had previously exited a game versus the Indians on July 7 with an ankle sprain but appears good to go after the All-Star break. Senzel is hitting .259/.321/.449 with eight homers, 33 runs scored, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases in 56 games.