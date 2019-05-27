Senzel was superb in Sunday's win over the Cubs, scoring four runs in the course of going 3-for-5 with a walk. He also had his first major league outfield assist, throwing out Anthony Rizzo at home when the game was still close, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Senzel is now 100 plate appearances into his major league career, and he's hitting .256/.330/.422 with five stolen bases in eight attempts. His 27.0 K% is a little higher than we expected, but not completely out of line with his first exposure to big league pitching.