Senzel exited a minor-league game Monday with an apparent ankle injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Senzel's injury remains unknown at this time, although the Reds are running tests to determine the severity.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...