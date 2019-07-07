Reds' Nick Senzel: Suffers ankle sprain

Senzel exited Sunday's game versus the Indians with a right ankle sprain.

Senzel sustained the injury while attempting to make a catch at the wall during the first inning Sunday. The severity of the sprain remains unclear, but the 24-year-old will have the next four days to aid in his recovery thanks to the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories