Reds' Nick Senzel: Swats sixth homer
Senzel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Rangers.
His eighth-inning shot off Drew Smyly ruined a combined shutout for Texas, but it was the only offensive bright spot on the night for Cincy. Senzel has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving him six homers on the year to go with his .272/.331/.490 slash line over 36 contests.
