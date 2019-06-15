Reds' Nick Senzel: Swats sixth homer

Senzel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Rangers.

His eighth-inning shot off Drew Smyly ruined a combined shutout for Texas, but it was the only offensive bright spot on the night for Cincy. Senzel has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving him six homers on the year to go with his .272/.331/.490 slash line over 36 contests.

