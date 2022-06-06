Senzel went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 5-4 loss Sunday against Washington.
Senzel led off the bottom of the first with a single and later stole second and scored. The centerfielder has gotten off to a great start in June, hitting safely in all five games going 7-for-23 with four runs scored. It was the first time in three attempts that the 26-year-old successfully swiped a bag. Senzel continues to display little power at the big-league level with just four extra-base hits in 117 plate appearances this season.