Reds' Nick Senzel: Swipes two bags in return
Senzel (elbow) went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases Tuesday in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Padres.
Senzel was scratched ahead of Monday's series opener with a sore elbow, but his ability to play off the bench that day and return to the lineup Tuesday suggests that the injury won't be much of an issue going forward. He collected both of his stolen bases -- his 11th and 12th of the season -- in the fifth inning after reaching on a one-out single. Though he slotted seventh in the order Tuesday versus right-hander Cal Quantrill, Senzel will slide into the leadoff spot in Wednesday's series finale with southpaw Matt Strahm on the bump for San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak and Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...