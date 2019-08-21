Reds' Nick Senzel: Swipes two bags in return

Senzel (elbow) went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases Tuesday in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Padres.

Senzel was scratched ahead of Monday's series opener with a sore elbow, but his ability to play off the bench that day and return to the lineup Tuesday suggests that the injury won't be much of an issue going forward. He collected both of his stolen bases -- his 11th and 12th of the season -- in the fifth inning after reaching on a one-out single. Though he slotted seventh in the order Tuesday versus right-hander Cal Quantrill, Senzel will slide into the leadoff spot in Wednesday's series finale with southpaw Matt Strahm on the bump for San Diego.