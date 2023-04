Senzel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Though Senzel looked to be in line for a utility role when he was initially activated from the 10-day injured list April 13, he's instead held a fairly consistent role in center field. He's started in all but two of the Reds' previous 13 games, manning center field in eight of those contests. Senzel will get a breather for the day game while TJ Friedl fills in for him in center.