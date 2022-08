Senzel, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, is day-to-day with left hamstring tightness, the Associated Press reports.

Senzel will be on the bench for a third straight game while he tends to the injury, allowing TJ Friedl to make another start in center field. A recent MRI apparently cleared Senzel of any major injury, so the Reds are seemingly hopeful that he won't require a stint on the 10-day injured list.