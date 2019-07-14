Reds' Nick Senzel: Three extra-base hits in win

Senzel went 4-for-5 with two triples, a double, a walk and two runs Saturday in the Reds' 17-9 win over the Rockies.

Senzel was one of four Reds to finish with at least four hits as the team racked up 24 on the night. The breakout showing at the dish was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, as Senzel had been batting just .238/.292/.429 over his preceding 30 games dating back to June 1.