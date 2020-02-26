Reds' Nick Senzel: Throwing progress continues
Senzel (shoulder) isn't yet ready for game action, but is getting closer while working through his throwing program, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
We still don't have a specific date for his projected Cactus League debut, but all the emphasis right now is on Senzel working on throwing. "We're focusing so much on his throwing progression that we'll add [hitting] in quickly," manager David Bell said. "It's not that he can't do it. We're letting him focus all his energy on getting his arm healthy."
