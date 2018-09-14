Reds' Nick Senzel: To learn left field
Senzel (finger) will play left field in Cincinnati's instructional league, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel underwent season-ending surgery at the end of June on his right index finger, but he's already resumed hitting and should be ready for the start of the instructional league. Although he was drafted as a third baseman and he played shortstop earlier in the year, the Reds are interested in testing out Senzel's versatility and the possibility of using him as a utility guy in the future.
