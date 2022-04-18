Senzel (illness) has not tested positive for COVID-19 and will travel to San Diego on his own for the Reds next series against the Padres, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He has not been diagnosed with COVID," manager David Bell said, "but we're allowed to put him on (the COVID-19 injured list) until we make sure of that."

It appears that Senzel could return to action in the near future. Bell further clarified that there are no signs that Senzel is dealing with vertigo, which plagued him earlier in his minor-league career.