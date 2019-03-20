Reds' Nick Senzel: Two doubles
Senzel went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's spring training game against the White Sox. He's hitting .314/.306/.457 in 35 at-bats so far this spring.
That OBP is not a typo - he has zero walks so far (against eight strikeouts) and a sacrifice fly, which counts against his OBP but not his batting average. Scott Schebler is having a great spring, but as we've seen with the decision to make Luis Castillo the Opening Day starter, Reds manager David Bell isn't necessarily using spring training results to determine roles on the team. The decision whether to keep Senzel on the Opening Day roster could come down to the wire.
