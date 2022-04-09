Senzel made two great catches in center field in Friday's loss to the Braves and appears fully healthy to begin the season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "He's playing great," manager David Bell said. "He's anticipating, he's covering a ton of ground, making great plays. It's so nice to have Nick out on the field and he's impacting the game in all areas already."

After falling out of favor with the Reds to the point where he would have been optioned to Triple-A Louisville last season, but for a re-diagnosis that put him back on the IL, Senzel has appeared to regain the trust of the team to be the full-time center fielder. This is a big year for the former second overall pick - whether he can remain healthy for a full season remains in doubt, let alone whether his talent can be fully developed at the plate.