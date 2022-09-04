Senzel went 2-for-6 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases, one RBI and two runs scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Senzel was the starting center fielder in both contests and made an impact with his legs in each game. He was a bit more productive in the second game, where he had both of his hits and runs as well as his RBI. The outfielder has three multi-hit efforts in his last 11 contests. For the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .242/.306/.314 with four home runs, eight steals, 24 RBI and 41 runs scored through 97 games.